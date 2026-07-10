Welcome. We’re so glad you’re here.

Two Friends Talking is a Substack-exclusive podcast and newsletter by us—Josefina and Alex. It’s where we have the kinds of conversations we’d normally save for a long walk, a random FaceTime date, or a long-winded voice note.

Even though we’re long-distance friends, our bond has only deepened over the nearly ten years we’ve spent becoming chosen family. Now, in our mid-to-late 30s, we’re navigating a whole new season of life together.

We’ll be exploring womanhood, friendship, relationships, healing, and everything in between. Some conversations will make you laugh. Others might have you doing the Mariah Carey wall slide (as Fina likes to say). Either way, we hope every conversation leaves you feeling a little more seen, a little more understood, and a lot less alone.

If you’ve ever wished you could pull up a chair and listen in while two friends talked honestly about life, welcome. That’s exactly what this is.

What you’ll get

When you subscribe, you’ll receive:

Our Substack-exclusive podcast (free subscribers receive one episode each month)

Thoughtful essays and reflections

Behind-the-scenes notes and updates

Every new post delivered straight to your inbox

No algorithms. No endless scrolling. Just honest conversations, delivered when you’re ready for them.

Stay after the conversation

Want to go a little deeper? Join Friend Club, our paid community.

As a member, you’ll receive:

Bonus & extended podcast episodes

Voice notes from Alex & Josefina

Monthly community chats and live Q&As

Journal prompts

Reading and recommendation lists

Community discussion threads

Early access to live events, retreats, and future offerings

Quarterly mailed letters from Love Dose, Josefina’s snail mail club

Friend Club is where the conversation keeps going after the mics are off. It’s a slower, more intimate space for people who want more honest dialogue, meaningful connection, and growing alongside one another.

In Friendship,

Josefina & Alex