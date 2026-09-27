Two Friends Talking
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
EP. 01 - “Settling, Choices, and $25...”
If I’m willing to ignore myself, what else am I willing to overlook?
Sep 27
•
Josefina H
and
Alex Elle
115
26
17
47:35
August 2026
Sis, Are You Good?
Questions that need answers, a podcast, & a mail club
Aug 24
•
Josefina H
and
Alex Elle
113
11
5
© 2026 Alex Elle
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts