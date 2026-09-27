EP. 01 - “Settling, Choices, and $25...”

In this episode of Two Friends Talking, we’re chatting about what happens when you’ve spent so much time making room for other people that you stop noticing how often you’re leaving yourself out. When something doesn’t feel right, but you convince yourself to keep going anyway.

Maybe it’ll change.

Maybe they’ll change.

Maybe you’re asking for too much.

And then, one day, you arrive at a place that you cannot ignore and realize: I don’t actually want to live like this anymore.

That’s where both of us are right now. Figuring out life after divorce. Learning not to get so caught up in someone’s potential that we miss who they actually are. Realizing that “safe enough” and safe are not the same thing. And trying to keep our hearts soft without giving everybody access to them.

Oof! The struggle.

Together, we unpack the ways we’ve ignored ourselves, the desire to be chosen, and what changed when we started asking:

Did I really choose this? Why did I choose this? When is the last time I chose myself?

Being alone can be lonely but it is also liberating. Starting over can be stretching & scary. Letting go of the life you thought you were supposed to want, need, and have is disorienting. But, we’re both learning that giving away your peace, freedom, joy, time, and whole self just to say you have somebody is no longer an option. Not in friendship, work, or love…

So yes, there’s a ridiculous $25 story in here. There’s a lot of laughing. There’s some mess. But there’s also a real conversation about trusting yourself again, protecting your peace without hardening your heart, and learning who you are when you stop organizing your life around everyone else.

Welcome to Two Friends Talking. Enjoy episode one!

Oh, and we made you a free PDF with some reflection prompts to enjoy!

Episode 01 Reflection Prompts 166KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

September Sister Time, Fina & Alex 2026

xo,

Fina & Alex

P.S. October’s Homegirls Mail Club is officially open! This month’s theme is WHAT IF IT WORKS OUT?

More than 200 of you received our September letters, and wow—we are so grateful for the way this little analog community is growing. And please use the return address on your letter to write us back! We are very serious about being pen pals.

You can sign up for October’s letters + goodies below.

HOMEGIRLS MAIL: OCTOBER