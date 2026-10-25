EP. 02 -“Unequally Yoked in Friendship & Faith

In this episode of Two Friends Talking, we’re getting into a conversation we’ve had many times over the years: faith, friendship, and what it really means to be unequally yoked.

One of us is a Christian who is questioning, unlearning, and redefining her relationship with God. The other doesn’t believe in God at all. And somehow, through all the changes, challenges, divorces, and growing pains, our friendship has remained one of the safest places for both of us to land.

But that hasn’t always been the case with everyone we’ve loved.

We’ve both experienced what happens when relationships become more about shared beliefs than shared values. When someone’s faith becomes a reason to judge rather than understand. When being accepted means keeping quiet, playing a role, or making yourself smaller so other people can feel comfortable.

And whew, do we have some stories.

Together, we’re unpacking religious expectations, purity culture, the friendships we’ve lost, and the freedom that comes with giving ourselves permission to ask questions we once thought were off-limits.

We’re also asking:

Can we have meaningful relationships with people whose beliefs are different from our own? What happens when the communities that are supposed to make us feel safe become places where we experience judgment and harm? What does it look like to love people without trying to change, fix, or save them?

This conversation is personal for both of us. We’re talking about the ways divorce has changed our understanding of faith, how we’re learning to separate our identities from the roles we once occupied, and why character, integrity, curiosity, and emotional safety matter so much in the people we choose to keep close.

We’re not here to tell anybody what to believe. We’re two friends with different perspectives who have learned that we don’t need to agree on everything to respect, challenge, support, and love one another.

Sometimes being equally yoked has less to do with believing the same things and more to do with how we choose to show up for each other. There’s some church talk. Some hard truths. A few stories that had us shaking our heads. And, of course, plenty of laughing because y’all know we cannot help ourselves.

But underneath all of that is a conversation about belonging, the courage to question what we’ve been taught, and the gift of being loved by people who don’t require us to become someone else to stay connected.

Welcome back to Two Friends Talking. Enjoy episode two!

xo,

Fina & Alex

P.S. October’s Homegirls Mail Club letters have officially gone out to 300+ of you! Keep an eye on your mailboxes. This month’s theme is WHAT IF IT WORKS OUT?

We had a few extra letters left over, so we’ve listed the remaining ones for anyone who still wants to join us. Those will ship next week as we close out October. We can’t wait for you to get your snail mail!

OCTOBER'S LETTER